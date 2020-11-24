1/1
Evelyn Beck Holshouser
away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Meadows of Rockwell. Born May 24, 1924 in Rowan County she was the daughter of the late Adam Beck and Susie Bogle Beck. Mrs. Holshouser was graduate of Granite Quarry High School and worked as a seamstress for Norman's until retirement in 1985. She was a member of Maranatha Bible Church. Preceding her in death are her husband of 54 years, Johnny Edward Holshouser, who died August 16, 2000. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Holshouser (Susan) of Bermuda; daughters, Joyce Kinsey of Concord and Melissa Kovach of Salisbury; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Service: A private graveside service will be held at the US National Cemetery in Salisbury,. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Holshouser family. Online condolences may be made to www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
