Evelyn Wilson Coggins, 86, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord, Tuesday April 7, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, from natural causes. She was a resident of Oak Park Retirement Home. She was born Aug. 13, 1933 in Asheville, to Charles Thomas and Gertrude VanGorder Wilson and was raised with 11 siblings. Evelyn was a career Registered Operating Room Nurse serving in multiple venues due to marriage and Air Force Military travel. She enjoyed exercise, the lake and water skiing to an advanced age, church activities, but mostly she enjoyed playing board games with her grandchildren and seeing her great-grandchildren, especially on her favorite holiday – Thanksgiving. Evelyn loved her family, adored each of her grandchildren, cherished her Wilson Family Heritage (Biltmore) and trusted her deep faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. Evelyn is survived by her husband, Hugh Coggins of Salisbury; two sons, Gary and Kim Coggins of Lake Norman, and Melvin “Buck” and Kristi Coggins of Columbia, S.C.; five grandchildren, Daniel Coggins, Charlie (Ashley) Coggins, Melanie (Bradley) Huneycutt, Justin Coggins, and Jaclyn (Brody) Littley; four great-grandchildren, Callie and Robbie Huneycutt, Ryan Littley and Cooper Coggins. Evelyn is survived by a large extended Wilson family: her beloved sister, Betty (George) Pressly of St. Petersburg, Fla.; her nephew (viewed as a brother) Tommy (Theresa) Buckner of Asheville; and a number of surviving nieces and nephews, whom she loved deeply. She is also survived by her special lifelong friend, Ginger Jameson of Asheville, of whom she was “each day of her lifetime…only a phone call away.” Arrangements: Due to the mandate by Governor Cooper the family will hold a graveside memorial service at a later date. This memorial will be at West Chapel Cemetery in Biltmore, NC, and the family will notify attendees as appropriate given the current conditions. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bill Hefner VA Medical Center, c/o Bldg 42 – Southport Memory Ward at Volunteer Service Office Bldg 6 1601 Brenner Avenue, Salisbury, NC 28144-2515, to support our Veterans in their time of need. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Coggins family. Online condolences may be made at

