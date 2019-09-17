Miss Evelyn Davis Morgan recently of Lilburn, GA, died September 10, 2019. She was born August 21, 1923 in Salisbury, NC to the late Harvey Curtis Morgan and Flora Plummer Morgan, formerly of Mitchell Ave, Salisbury, NC. Miss Morgan attended Salisbury, NC schools and graduated from Catawba. She went on to graduate from Duke University School of Nursing, receiving both a BSN and MSN degrees. She also did graduate work in Oncology Nursing at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. Miss Morgan became a clinical nurse specialist in cancer research at Duke's Comprehensive Cancer Center, until her retirement in 1988. Because of her loyal service to the Center and to her patients, the Cancer Center named an award in her honor given annually to an outstanding oncology nurse. Miss Morgan loved to sing. While in high school and college, she sang in glee clubs and choruses. While at Duke, she was a member of the Duke Chapel Choir. Her interest in history led her to join the Durham Preservation Society. Another love was her church. She was a member of Duke Memorial United Methodist Church for many years. Miss Morgan was pre-deceased by her parents, Flora and Harley Morgan of Salisbury NC; and her brother, Dr. William Clayton Morgan of Salisbury, MD. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Louise Vaughan Morgan of Salisbury, MD; a nephew, Dr. William Clayton Morgan, Jr. and his wife Helen Morgan, of Yucca Valley, CA; her nieces, Susan Wilkin of Lilburn, GA and Carol Breslau of Salisbury, MD; five great nieces and nephews, three great-great nieces, and one great-great nephew. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Sunrise at Five Forks, Lilburn, GA. Burial will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Rowan Memorial Park, Salisbury, NC. Memorials may be sent to Duke Memorial Methodist Church, 504 W. Chapel St., Durham, NC 27701; Duke Comprehensive Cancer Center, Duke University, Durham, NC 27701; or Durham Rescue Mission, 1201 E. Main St. Durham, NC, 27701. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 17, 2019