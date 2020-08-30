1/1
Evelyn Floyd Morris
Evelyn Floyd Morris, 81, of Salisbury passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Autumn Care of Salisbury. She was born September 14, 1938 in Spartanburg, SC to the late Vernie Mae Barryhill Floyd and James Roy Floyd. Preceding her in death was her loving husband of 52 years, Larry Thomas Morris on March 9, 2014 and brother, James Russell Floyd. Evelyn loved her family dearly. She enjoyed hosting family gathering and having all her children and grandchildren together. She also loved spending time fishing at the beach. Upon retirement, she and her husband moved from Salisbury to Hampstead where they became active members of the Topsail Island Moose Lodge. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jimmy David Morris (Brenda) and George Morris (Sarah); daughter, Dixie Morris Gish; brothers, Luther Floyd and Glenn Floyd and sisters, Juanita Smart and Polly Smith. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren: Heather Morris Starnes (Joshua), Jason Morris, Andy Safrit, Amy Morris Dawson (Cory), Misty Gish, Joshua Morris, Faith Morris, and five great-grandchildren: Mallory and JJ Starnes, Kirstyn Russelburg, and Lexie and Brooklyn Gish. And numerous nieces and nephews. Service: A memorial service will be held on Wednesday (Sept. 16) at 2 PM at the U.S. National Cemetery, Statesville Blvd location, Salisbury. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Morris family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
