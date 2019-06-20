Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Owens Karriker. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Family Life Center at Concordia Lutheran Church 185 Concordia Church Road China Grove , NC View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Concordia Lutheran Church 185 Concordia Church Road China Grove , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Evelyn Owens Karriker, age 95 of Mooresville peacefully passed away at her home after a brief illness on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Karriker was born June 28, 1923 in Rowan County and was the daughter of the late Espy Leroy Owens and Beulah Estelle Owens. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Hugh Brown Karriker in 2004 and by her daughter, Brenda Kay Karriker; her sisters, Ruth Ripley, Thelma Yost, Ruby Bost, Nell Roofe, Phyllis Karriker, Hazel Owens Shank and her brother, Eugene Owens. She was the wife of a dairy farmer and spent her career of 41 years at Cannon Mills where each morning prior to leaving for work, you could find her in the barn milking cows right along beside her husband. After her retirement, she cared for her grandchildren and then spent her spare time sitting with the elderly who needed that special attention. She was a lifelong member of Concordia Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, was a member of a circle group, attended, and was active in the Lunch Bunch Group. Mrs. Karriker had a love for baking and was famous for her yeast rolls. Each Sunday, her family gathered for her special fried chicken meal, which she took great pride in making each one special for her family complete with a homemade cake for dessert. She received great pleasure from gardening and canning her own vegetables; she loved to sew and took pride in all she undertook. She had a great love for her family and loved spending time with them, as there was always a table set in the basement ready for family gatherings, especially in the summer where she was always ready for homemade ice cream as a special treat. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Eunice K. Holt and husband, Terry and Trudy K. McNeil and husband, Ron. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Ryan Holt (Nicole), Justin Holt (Julie), Ashley Ezell (Taylor), Matthew, Jeremiah and Micah McNeil, along with three great-grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mrs. Karriker will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3:00pm – 4:00pm in the Family Life Center at Concordia Lutheran Church, 185 Concordia Church Road, China Grove, NC. Funeral Service will follow in the Sanctuary at 4:00pm officiated by Pastor Ken Reed and Rev. Dr. Larry Bost. Burial will be in the Concordia Lutheran Church Cemetery immediately following her funeral service. Memorials in her memory are requested to Concordia Lutheran Church – Music Fund, 185 Concordia Church Road, China Grove, NC 28023 or the Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083. The family would like to thank Hospice of Cabarrus County for the wonderful care provided to their mother during her illness. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Mrs. Evelyn Owens Karriker, age 95 of Mooresville peacefully passed away at her home after a brief illness on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Karriker was born June 28, 1923 in Rowan County and was the daughter of the late Espy Leroy Owens and Beulah Estelle Owens. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Hugh Brown Karriker in 2004 and by her daughter, Brenda Kay Karriker; her sisters, Ruth Ripley, Thelma Yost, Ruby Bost, Nell Roofe, Phyllis Karriker, Hazel Owens Shank and her brother, Eugene Owens. She was the wife of a dairy farmer and spent her career of 41 years at Cannon Mills where each morning prior to leaving for work, you could find her in the barn milking cows right along beside her husband. After her retirement, she cared for her grandchildren and then spent her spare time sitting with the elderly who needed that special attention. She was a lifelong member of Concordia Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, was a member of a circle group, attended, and was active in the Lunch Bunch Group. Mrs. Karriker had a love for baking and was famous for her yeast rolls. Each Sunday, her family gathered for her special fried chicken meal, which she took great pride in making each one special for her family complete with a homemade cake for dessert. She received great pleasure from gardening and canning her own vegetables; she loved to sew and took pride in all she undertook. She had a great love for her family and loved spending time with them, as there was always a table set in the basement ready for family gatherings, especially in the summer where she was always ready for homemade ice cream as a special treat. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Eunice K. Holt and husband, Terry and Trudy K. McNeil and husband, Ron. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Ryan Holt (Nicole), Justin Holt (Julie), Ashley Ezell (Taylor), Matthew, Jeremiah and Micah McNeil, along with three great-grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mrs. Karriker will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3:00pm – 4:00pm in the Family Life Center at Concordia Lutheran Church, 185 Concordia Church Road, China Grove, NC. Funeral Service will follow in the Sanctuary at 4:00pm officiated by Pastor Ken Reed and Rev. Dr. Larry Bost. Burial will be in the Concordia Lutheran Church Cemetery immediately following her funeral service. Memorials in her memory are requested to Concordia Lutheran Church – Music Fund, 185 Concordia Church Road, China Grove, NC 28023 or the Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083. The family would like to thank Hospice of Cabarrus County for the wonderful care provided to their mother during her illness. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com . Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Karriker. Published in Salisbury Post on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close