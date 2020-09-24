1/1
Evelyn Peggy Flowers
Evelyn “Peggy” Moose Flowers went peacefully to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Wesley Woods of Newnan, GA. Peggy was the youngest child of the late Archie Leroy Moose and Edna Miller Moose. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Patrick “June” Flowers Jr., a brother, Dr. Roy Clifton Moose and a sister, Mildred Jeanette Moose. She is survived by a daughter, Kay Flowers Driver (Steve), a son, Patrick Flowers (Sharon), four grandchildren, Angela Annas (Roger) of Hudson, Michael Driver (Tim) of Oakland, CA, Julianne Bradford (Tip) of Smyrna, GA, Suzanne Benson (Robby) of Sharpsburg, GA and four great-grandchildren. Peggy was a longtime resident of Landis, a member of First United Methodist Church Landis and retired as a bookkeeper from Propst Brothers Distributing. Service: Visitation will be Saturday, September 26 from 1:00 – 2:30 P.M. at Whitley's Funeral Home - Kannapolis, with a graveside service following at 3:00 P.M. at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Online condolences may be left www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 24, 2020.
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Graveside service
03:00 PM
West Lawn Memorial Park
