Mrs. Evelyn Rozelle Dagenhart Owen, age 95 of Salisbury, went to her Heavenly home Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home. Born August 10, 1924 in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late James A. Dagenhart and Hettie Massey Dagenhart. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, J.B., Harold, David and her sisters, Ezzie Graham, Alma Locke, Bernice Beam, and Alice Godbey. Rozelle was a longtime member of Salem Lutheran Church in Salisbury where she was a member of the Mary Martha Circle, Azula Lingle Sunday school class and WELCA. Rozelle was a homemaker and a proud farmer wife. She was an exceptional mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly. She loved gardening, canning and was an amazing cook, taking tremendous pride in preparing wonderful meals for her family. She was known for her homemade persimmon pudding and famous beefaroni. Rozelle was an excellent seemstress, proudly making clothing for her daughters in their younger years. She loved crocheting and going fishing. But her greatest love of all was her family. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 74 years, W. Leon Owen along with her children, Judy Callicutt (Mike), Donna Blankenship (Bruce), and Michael Owen (Susan), all of Salisbury. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Amanda Leazer of Salisbury, Ryan Owen (Christy) and Chris Owen (Amber) of Mt. Ulla, Priscilla Cline (Matt) of Cheyenne, WY, Allyson Pope (Joe), and Drew Callicutt (Mackenzie) of Salisbury. Also surviving her are great-grandchildren, Raegan Owen, Morgan Owen, Carson Owen, Madison Owen and McGwire Owen, of Mt. Ulla and Bryson Pope, Blake Pope, Brody Pope, Caden Callicutt, Brayden Callicutt, Jaylee Leazer, all of Salisbury, Owen Cline, Sophia Cline and Oliver Cline of Cheyenne, WY, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Service: Graveside service for Rozelle will be on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00am at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Salisbury, officiated by Pastor Doug Heffner. Visitation: Visitation with family and friends will be after the Graveside service outdoors at the Church. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, the family asks you kindly remember Rozelle with memorials in her honor to Salem Lutheran Church, 5080 Sherrill's Ford Road, Salisbury, NC 28147 or to NOVANT Hospice and Pallative Care, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salsibury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Owen.
Published in Salisbury Post from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.