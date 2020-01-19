Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Sain. View Sign Service Information Hickory Funeral Home 1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE Hickory , NC 28602 (828)-322-3010 Visitation 12:30 PM Hickory Funeral Home 1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE Hickory , NC 28602 View Map Service 2:30 PM Hickory Funeral Home 1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE Hickory , NC 28602 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Sain, of Hickory, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Trinity Ridge in Hickory after a period an extended illness. Evelyn was born in China Grove, NC and graduated from South Rowan High School. She was a star basketball player through high school as she earned all-county honors as well as team MVP her senior year, and she attended all twelve years of school without ever missing a day. She and her beloved husband, David, were married for 52 years. Evelyn was a giving, selfless soul who always put everyone else before herself, who never had a negative word to say about anyone, and who spent every day that she was physically able to do so helping others. For many years, she and her close friend Mary Miller visited homebound seniors and residents of skilled care facilities. Evelyn was a woman of strong Christian faith and was a member of Corinth Church. She thoroughly enjoyed attending church and listening to Christian music. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing the piano. She worked in the office for Stylecraft Furniture until her daughter, Julie, was born and at that time decided to stay at home with her children. She was like a team mom to many of her kids; teammates, and she enjoyed coaching her daughter for a couple seasons as well. Her grandson, Alex, was her pride and joy as she loved spending time with him and taught him to play chess. Evelyn showed her unparalleled strength and character as she battled PSP for eleven years without a single complaint. She was a thoughtful, helpful, and honest angel on earth who was loved by many. She is survived by her husband David, son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Lori, daughter and son-in-law Julie Sain Cordora and Mike, grandson Alex, mother Daisy Sechler of China Grove, brother Jimmy (Jan), sister Carol (Harold), seven nieces and nephews, and her children's godmother who was her high school teammate and close lifelong friend, Gloria Lee. She was preceded in death by her father Vernon Sechler. Her family would also like to thank her dear friends of many decades, Mary Miller and Carol Tuttle, for their continuous love and support of Evelyn and the entire family throughout her illness. Evelyn's family is extremely grateful to the pastors of Corinth Church, the members of Carolina Caring, the staff of Trinity Ridge, and the many family friends who visited and sent cards, food, and gifts throughout her illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Corinth Church in Hickory or to Carolina Caring of Catawba County. On Tuesday, January 21, the family will receive friends from 12:30 pm to 2:15 pm and have a service at 2:30 pm at Hickory Funeral Home led by Rev. Lori Blocker of Corinth Church. The family will have a private burial service. Online condolences may be left at

