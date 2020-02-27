Evelyn Sides Brown, 76, passed away Monday morning, February 24, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, following a period of declining health. Born October 26, 1943 in Rowan County, she was a daughter of the late Verlin and Hattie Hall Sides. Evelyn had graduated from Cabarrus Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, where she served as a nurse for 10 years. Taking time off from nursing, she lovingly raised her children and was later able to help her husband in their heating and air business. A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Brown also loved her dogs. Earlier in life, had enjoyed sewing, crafts and flowers. Mrs. Brown will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family members left to cherish her memory include her husband of nearly 56 years, Gary L. Brown; her children, Cindy Shoaf (Dino), Tim P. Brown (Aileen B.) and Jamie B. Overcash (Jason); her grandchildren, Chris and Andrew Brown and Holli and Garrett Overcash; and 5 siblings. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Saturday, February 29 th at Eastwood Baptist Church. Memorial services to remember and celebrate Mrs. Brown's life will begin at 2:00 pm at the church, conducted by Rev. Daniel Russ. Burial will be at a later date. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the Brown family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 27, 2020