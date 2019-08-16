Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Marie Foster White, 73, of Salisbury, went to be with the Lord on August 12, 2019 at the Tucker Hospice House of Kannapolis. Evelyn was born January 20, 1946 in Cabarrus County, daughter of the late Robert Foster and Dorothy Dawkins. She was a member of Lifeway Church of Salisbury, and a member of the Red Hat Society. She was employed with Cannon Mills and Tuscarora Yarns before she retired. She loved her family and friends and the time she spent together. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan White on October 26, 1984; a brother, James Edward Foster and an aunt, Ezel Streeter. Family members left to cherish her memory include: sons, Steven Funderbunk (Denise) of Kannapolis; and James Foster (Antonia) of Concord; daughters, Nadine Malone (Harrison) of Salisbury; and Kelly Alexander (Raymond) of Kannapolis; brothers, Ricky Foster, Willie Foster, Johnny Foster, and Dennis Foster. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a Celebration of Life Service officiated by Pastor Danny Dillard on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Lifeway Church, 7621 Old Mocksville Rd. Salisbury, NC 28144. She will be cremated at Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and buried at the Salisbury National Cemetery with her late husband. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the White family. Online condolences may be made at

