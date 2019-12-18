Everette Jerome Heglar, Jr., age 86, of Gastonia, and formerly of Lincolnton, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church. A small prayer and share will follow the visitation. A private burial will take place at the Western Carolina VA Cemetery in Black Mountain. Mr. Heglar was born January 1, 1933, in Rowan County, to the late Everette J. Heglar, Sr. and Leitha Hinson Heglar Nesbit. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Heglar, and a sister, Doris Heglar Moss. Everette served in the United States Army during the Korean War and then later worked as an accountant. He is survived by a son, Rhett Heglar, and wife Sally, of Gastonia; two daughters, Heidi Heglar of Lincolnton, and Ann Alexander of Florida; their mother, his former wife, Ginger Neustadt of Raleigh; two grandchildren, Heston Heglar and Hayden Heglar; and nieces, Donna Moss and Patty Blalock, both of China Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Catawba College, 2300 W. Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144, or to American Legion Post #30, 704 E. Main Street, Cherryville, NC 28021. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Heglar family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 18, 2019