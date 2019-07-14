Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fannie Cantrell. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Fannie Mae Stiller Cantrell, age 81 of Salisbury went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with her children by her bedside after a valiant battle with an extended illness. She was born March 21, 1938 in Rowan County to the late Preston E. Stiller and Beatrice Beaver Stiller. Her husband of 57 years, Lee Roy Cantrell in 2014 and a son, Roy Lee Cantrell, Jr. and her brother, Gene Stiller, all preceded her in death. Fannie was retired from Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilation where she spent her career doing what she loved – cooking as head cook, preparing wonderful meals for all the residents. She cooked with love and compassion for everyone she fed over the years. She truly loved to cook, had a passion for gardening and growing flowers, and canning vegetables. She also shared her love of cooking with her homemade meals for her loving family and friends. She was famous for her biscuits, chicken and dumplings, strawberry pies and german chocolate cakes. Fannie loved spending time with her family and grandchildren fishing whenever she could. She loved her Pepsi and chocolate, but most of all her Tootsie Pops! Those left to cherish her wonderful memory are her daughters, Diana Cantrell (Ron Wagner), Patsy Jacqueline French (Doug), Tonya Dunphy (Dan) and her son, Kenneth Cantrell (Alisa). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Daryl Cantrell (Tiffany), Mitchell Blalock (Courtney), Brandy Costner (Stephen), Amber French (Dalton), Ashley Jay (Alex), Zachery and Brycen Holshouser and their sweet girlfriends, Jessica and Chasity. Also surviving her are step- grandchildren, Tyler and Aaron Dunphy and 12 great-grandchildren along with her sisters; Hazel Pethel of Maryland, Joyce Lucas, Mary Knight, Phyllis Watson, all of Salisbury and brothers, Roy Stiller of Lillesville and Ted Stiller of Richfield. She also leaves her very special friend and roommate, Mary Carter. Fannie and Mary shared many laughs, conversations, tears, and tootsie pops this past year. An undeniable friendship of “Two Peas in a Pod”… A celebration of life visitation for Fannie will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 N. Main Street in China Grove. At other times, the family will be at the home of her daughter, Jacqueline and Doug French (Fannie's Homeplace). Funeral and home going service will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home with Burial to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the compassionate care provided to their Mother by Dr. Yut Sukkasem for the past 4 years and especially the past 3 months and to Trellis Supportive Care during her end of life care. Memorials in her memory are requested to Trellis Supportive Care, 301 S. Main Street, Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Mrs. Fannie Mae Stiller Cantrell, age 81 of Salisbury went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with her children by her bedside after a valiant battle with an extended illness. She was born March 21, 1938 in Rowan County to the late Preston E. Stiller and Beatrice Beaver Stiller. Her husband of 57 years, Lee Roy Cantrell in 2014 and a son, Roy Lee Cantrell, Jr. and her brother, Gene Stiller, all preceded her in death. Fannie was retired from Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilation where she spent her career doing what she loved – cooking as head cook, preparing wonderful meals for all the residents. She cooked with love and compassion for everyone she fed over the years. She truly loved to cook, had a passion for gardening and growing flowers, and canning vegetables. She also shared her love of cooking with her homemade meals for her loving family and friends. She was famous for her biscuits, chicken and dumplings, strawberry pies and german chocolate cakes. Fannie loved spending time with her family and grandchildren fishing whenever she could. She loved her Pepsi and chocolate, but most of all her Tootsie Pops! Those left to cherish her wonderful memory are her daughters, Diana Cantrell (Ron Wagner), Patsy Jacqueline French (Doug), Tonya Dunphy (Dan) and her son, Kenneth Cantrell (Alisa). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Daryl Cantrell (Tiffany), Mitchell Blalock (Courtney), Brandy Costner (Stephen), Amber French (Dalton), Ashley Jay (Alex), Zachery and Brycen Holshouser and their sweet girlfriends, Jessica and Chasity. Also surviving her are step- grandchildren, Tyler and Aaron Dunphy and 12 great-grandchildren along with her sisters; Hazel Pethel of Maryland, Joyce Lucas, Mary Knight, Phyllis Watson, all of Salisbury and brothers, Roy Stiller of Lillesville and Ted Stiller of Richfield. She also leaves her very special friend and roommate, Mary Carter. Fannie and Mary shared many laughs, conversations, tears, and tootsie pops this past year. An undeniable friendship of “Two Peas in a Pod”… A celebration of life visitation for Fannie will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 N. Main Street in China Grove. At other times, the family will be at the home of her daughter, Jacqueline and Doug French (Fannie's Homeplace). Funeral and home going service will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home with Burial to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the compassionate care provided to their Mother by Dr. Yut Sukkasem for the past 4 years and especially the past 3 months and to Trellis Supportive Care during her end of life care. Memorials in her memory are requested to Trellis Supportive Care, 301 S. Main Street, Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com . Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Cantrell. Published in Salisbury Post on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close