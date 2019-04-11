Fannie Elizabeth “Betty” McMillan Smoot, 95, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in her home at Brookdale Assisted Living in Greer, S.C. Born July 30, 1923 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Mary Owen McMillan Williams and Stephen B McMillan. Betty graduated from Boyden High School and Salisbury Business College. She worked as a clerk and handled business deposits at Life of Virginia until her retirement. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, McKinley (Kin) Smoot; her sisters, Bernice Beaver, Opal Spencer, Dot Copeland and Glenda Graves; her step-father, Jake Williams; and niece, Connie Copeland Corillo. Surviving Mrs. Smoot are her step-daughters, Martha Swift of Burlington and Margaret Waddell of Salisbury; her nephew, Stephen Spencer (Nancy) of Isle of Palms, S.C.; her nephew, Charles L Burkett III (Cheryl) and her niece, Bonnie Burkett Church (Jim) both of Greenville, S.C.; and nephew, Glenn Corillo (Marilyn) of Virginia Beach, Va. Visitation & Service: Visitation and services will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, 2380 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146 with the Rev. Jeff Insley, officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Memorials: Mrs. Smoot had requested memorials to Bethel Church in lieu of flowers. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Smoot family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 11, 2019