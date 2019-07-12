Fannie Lee Sockwell Coan, 96, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at her residence. Fannie was born Oct. 2, 1922 in Guilford County, to the late Luther Sockwell and Carrie Clapp Sockwell. She was a wonderful homemaker. Mrs. Coan was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she served as a deaconess. She was strong in her faith, enjoyed baking, sewing and traveling to other countries. She was an outstanding wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all. Preceding her in death was her husband, Boaz Coan in 1972; 11 siblings; and children, Howard Coan, Bobby James Coan, Timothy Coan and Randy Coan. Her son, Boyd Coan passed away recently on July 6, 2019. Surviving are her children, Bernice Julia Coan Lee of Orlando, Fla., Anthanette “Toni” Julia Coan Sampson of Charlotte, Fred William Coan (Robyn) of St. Charles, Mo., Barbara Ann Coan Oglesby (Rayfield) of Salisbury, Bonnie Dean Coan Brown (Juan) of Salisbury, Boaz Cecil Coan (Kym) of Atlanta, Ga. and Bartholomew Coan (Tracey) of Winston Salem. Also surviving are a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2109 at Summersett Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in Summersett Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial: Memorial donations may be made to the (). Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Coan family. Online condolences may be made to www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 12, 2019