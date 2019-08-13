Farrell Dixon Woodie, 77 of Rockwell, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, August 9th, 2019. Born in Rowan County, November 9th, 1941, he was the son of the late Claude D. Woodie and Geneva Linker Woodie. Educated in Rowan County Schools, in his early years he worked in construction. While growing up he attended and joined Mt. Hope Church. Farrell lived many years at Atlantic Beach, NC where he had many friends. He was an avid fisherman, and was known for his seafood specialties, especially his crab cakes. Farrell was a lifelong fan of baseball, and enjoyed Nascar racing. He loved family get togethers and had a wonderful sense of humor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Woodie. He is survived by two sisters, Alice W. Thompson and husband, Jay, of Rockwell; Claudette W. Jones and husband, Wayne, of Faith; two brothers, Tim Woodie of Rockwell; Grady Woodie and wife, Linda, of New Bern, NC; several nieces, a nephew, aunts, uncles, and many cousins; also his furry friends, his dogs, “Debo” and “Sweetie”. A memorial service is planned for Sunday, August 18th, 2019, 3:00 pm at Mt. Hope Church, 7004 Old Concord Rd. Salisbury, NC. There will be a private burial at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Woodie family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 13, 2019