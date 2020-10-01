Faye Bratton Troutman, 81, of Gold Hill, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center from declining health. Faye was born on November 23, 1938 in Concord to the late Eli Harrison Bratton and Mary Martin Bratton. She worked for and retired from Thorlo Inc., but her favorite work was as a homemaker taking care of her family. Faye was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother whom family meant everything to. She was known for her famous fried chicken and her motto was “Nobody goes hungry at mamaw's”. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Johnny Keith Troutman; a daughter, Paula Faye Troutman; and her siblings, Carl Bratton, and Elsie Grantham. Faye is survived by her husband, Johnny Paul Troutman; children, Teresa Troutman Johnston (David), and Susan Yvonne Troutman; six grandchildren, Heather Overcash (Derek), Christopher Johnston (Katelyn), Taylor Johnston, Brandi Franklin, Kevin Brown, and Cassie Jo Martin; thirteen great grandchildren, Madison, Emmalee, Greyson, James, Elijah, Mary, Kaydi, Serenity, Brently, Braylin, Andrew, Corbin, and Alyssa. A private family Memorial Service will be held over the weekend. A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at the homes of David and Teresa Johnston and Johnny Troutman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, https://donate3.cancer.org/
, (PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123). Carolina Cremation of Salisbury is assisting the Troutman family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
.