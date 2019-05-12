Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Freeze. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Service 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Gospel Lighthouse Church Send Flowers Obituary

Faye Katherine Freeze, 82, of Kannapolis passed away, Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home. She was born April 8, 1937 in Chesterfield Co. SC, to the late William Leston Plyler, and Pearlie Mae Brown Plyler. Faye was a graduate of A.L. Brown, in her earlier years Faye worked at Cannon Mills as a towel hemmer and helped with the United Way Drive, later on she worked for P.R.D.C. as a Medical Technician. Faye enjoyed life and never knew a stranger. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, fishing, and spending time with her family and her church family. She will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Freeze, a daughter, Regina K. Tucker Foster, a brother Hayward Lucas Plyer, a sister, Carolyn Elaine Plyler Little. Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Alan Reid Tucker (Debbie) of Kannapolis, two daughters, Jackie Denise Friar Christy of Kannapolis, Jeanie Elaine Friar Dunlap of Georgia, one brother William Harold Plyler (Lois) of Kannapolis, nine grandchildren, 14 Great grandchildren, four step children, 8 step grandchildren and 10 step great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Gospel Lighthouse Church with the Rev. Leroy Blankenship and Rev. Roger Bostic, burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Monday, May 13, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to, Gospel Lighthouse Church, 453 Concordia Church Rd, China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences may be left at

