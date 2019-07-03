Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Hunsucker Gray. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Another King's Kid has gone home. Faye Elaine Hunsucker Gray went to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from her earthly home. She is now with her heavenly Father and reunited with the love of her life for 49 years, Clyde L. Gray, who went home on June 10, 2012. She was a lady who loved and served God, her family, her church and friends. Faye was born in Cabarrus County on April 19, 1943 to the late Dorris Ray and Mamie Ellen Greene Hunsucker. She graduated from Winecoff High School; attended Winthrop College; was employed by Cannon Mills for 25 years and later graduated with honors from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College with an associate's degree in Information Systems. Faye has been an active member of First Evangelical Methodist Church in Kannapolis, N.C. since 1963. Those left with wonderful memories of Faye are her children; Son, Lester Ray Gray, Daughter, Nannette Gray Gulledge and husband Brooks, grandchildren; Cameron Gulledge and wife Caila, Dale and Amanda Stancil, three great great grandchildren, Gavin, Timothy and Ricky, sister, Lealia Ann Hunsucker Anderson and husband Barry of Kannapolis, brothers, Kenneth Ray Hunsucker and wife Toni of Mooresville, Gary Baxter Hunsucker and wife Vickie of Concord, sister-in-law, Yvonne Hunsucker of Concord, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins as well as in-laws and friends. Not much for pomp and circumstance, there will be no visitation or memorial service at Mrs. Gray's request. The family would like to send a special thanks to Kindred at Home and Dr. John Tuttle. In lieu of flowers memorials in Faye's memory may be sent to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tn. 38101. Online condolences may be sent to

Another King's Kid has gone home. Faye Elaine Hunsucker Gray went to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from her earthly home. She is now with her heavenly Father and reunited with the love of her life for 49 years, Clyde L. Gray, who went home on June 10, 2012. She was a lady who loved and served God, her family, her church and friends. Faye was born in Cabarrus County on April 19, 1943 to the late Dorris Ray and Mamie Ellen Greene Hunsucker. She graduated from Winecoff High School; attended Winthrop College; was employed by Cannon Mills for 25 years and later graduated with honors from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College with an associate's degree in Information Systems. Faye has been an active member of First Evangelical Methodist Church in Kannapolis, N.C. since 1963. Those left with wonderful memories of Faye are her children; Son, Lester Ray Gray, Daughter, Nannette Gray Gulledge and husband Brooks, grandchildren; Cameron Gulledge and wife Caila, Dale and Amanda Stancil, three great great grandchildren, Gavin, Timothy and Ricky, sister, Lealia Ann Hunsucker Anderson and husband Barry of Kannapolis, brothers, Kenneth Ray Hunsucker and wife Toni of Mooresville, Gary Baxter Hunsucker and wife Vickie of Concord, sister-in-law, Yvonne Hunsucker of Concord, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins as well as in-laws and friends. Not much for pomp and circumstance, there will be no visitation or memorial service at Mrs. Gray's request. The family would like to send a special thanks to Kindred at Home and Dr. John Tuttle. In lieu of flowers memorials in Faye's memory may be sent to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tn. 38101. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.