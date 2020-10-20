Faye Mangum Broughton, age 80, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Mrs. Broughton was born January 5, 1940 the daughter of the late Ruth Husketh Mangum and Marshall Mangum. She was a graduate of Wake Forest University and taught French and English at West Davidson High School and retired from East Rowan High School. Faye was a member of Trading Ford Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by two sons Charlie and Marshall Broughton. Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 56 years Charles Wayne Broughton whom she married December 22, 1963; son Jason Broughton daughter-in-law April of Salisbury; sister Kay Howard of Durham; grandchildren Mason, Cody and Jakob; and 4 great-grandchildren. Graveside Service: 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 21, at Trading Ford Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Mike Motley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trading Ford Baptist Church, 3600 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Broughton family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuenralhome.com
