Mrs. Faye Miller Dixon, age 92 of China Grove, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her daughter's home after a brief illness. Born February 28, 1928 in Ashe County, she was the daughter of the late Joe Miller and Cardie Bowlin Miller. Her husband of over 60 years, Samuel E. Dixon and her seven brothers also preceded her in death. Faye was a lifelong member of China Grove Church of God where for many years she taught children's Sunday school and sang in the choir. She spent her career as a homemaker, raising her daughters and caring for her family. Faye loved gardening – both vegetables and growing flowers. She was an excellent cook, preparing wonderful meals for her family and was well known for her wonderful baking skills. She was famous for her baked goods and was always asked to bake items for her Church socials. Faye was also an excellent seamstress, making not only clothing but all the draperies in her own home. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Annie Gardner (Roger) of Black Mountain and Betty Young (Wade) of Concord. She also leaves behind two sisters, Evazell Kilby of Jefferson and Shirley Jones of West Jefferson, along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Arrangements: Visitation for Faye will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00am at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove with Chapel Service to follow at 11:00am officiated by Rev. Steve Sprinkle. The family will then proceed to Glendale Springs, NC where Visitation and Committal Service will be held from 3:00 – 4:00pm at Calvary Free-Will Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home of China Grove is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Dixon.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 25, 2020.