Faye Trexler Downum went home to be with the Lord on June 24, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Cletus and Mildred Trexler and her late stepmother Alma Trexler. Faye was born on March 4, 1938. She was educated in the Rowan County Schools, graduating from Granite Quarry High School and Salisbury Business College. She worked in the food system for Rowan Salisbury schools and was later employed by Brightmoor Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by her late husband William(Bill) Downum and son Jeff Brady, her sisters Annie Mae Shepherd, Margaret Livengood and brother Jim Trexler. She is survived by brothers, Roy Joe Trexler (Judy), and Buddy Trexler (Nancy); sons, Wes Brady (Star), Kevin Brady (Carol); daughter in law, Kathy Brady; stepsons, Craig Downum (Margie), Rick Downum; grandchildren, Wesley Brady III ( Breana), Laura Dubois (Josh), Jennifer Wilson (Jason), Travis Brady (Alysia Hall), Garrett Brady, Olivia Brady, Sarah Downum, Alisha Downum, Michael Downum (Becky); great grandchildren, Aiden, Avery Dubois, Brittany,Christina, Dianna Wilson, Hunter, Ava Brady, Catherine, Hannah Downum. Numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Faye was a loving mother and grandmother who was of the Baptist faith. She loved nothing more then spending time with her family or spending time in church. She never met a stranger and was loved by all. Service: A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on July 11, 2020 at Westside Baptist Church, with Pastor Chris Messick officiating. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Downum family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
