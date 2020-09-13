1/1
Faye Wagoner Knight
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye Wagoner Knight, 82, of China Grove died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus after a period of declining health. Faye was born April 18, 1938 in Rowan Co., the youngest daughter of the late Carl Ray and Ather Sechler Wagoner. In addition to her parents Faye was preceded in death by her husband, James Ernest “J.E.” Knight, her infant daughter, Donna Faye Knight, her sister, Dorothy Edwards, her eldest brother, Carl “Jr.” Wagoner and her brother, Raymond “A.O.” Wagoner. Faye was a lifelong area resident, loved God and those around her. She enjoyed helping others and was a good neighbor and friend. Faye spent her time mowing grass, trimming trees, running errands for others, spending evenings outside on the porch with her daughter, sister and friends. Faye was a loving and devoted mother, Maw Maw, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter Kay Starnes (Glenn) of China Grove, her brother Homer B. “Tom” Wagoner (Bert) of Albemarle and her grandchildren, Isaac, Nicholas and Zackery Starnes and her nieces and nephews; all of China Grove. Service: Her funeral will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home at 12:30 PM Monday, September 14 with her nephew, Pastor Scott Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends at Whitley's on Monday from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM prior to the funeral. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com and memorial con be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral
12:30 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved