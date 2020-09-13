Faye Wagoner Knight, 82, of China Grove died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus after a period of declining health. Faye was born April 18, 1938 in Rowan Co., the youngest daughter of the late Carl Ray and Ather Sechler Wagoner. In addition to her parents Faye was preceded in death by her husband, James Ernest “J.E.” Knight, her infant daughter, Donna Faye Knight, her sister, Dorothy Edwards, her eldest brother, Carl “Jr.” Wagoner and her brother, Raymond “A.O.” Wagoner. Faye was a lifelong area resident, loved God and those around her. She enjoyed helping others and was a good neighbor and friend. Faye spent her time mowing grass, trimming trees, running errands for others, spending evenings outside on the porch with her daughter, sister and friends. Faye was a loving and devoted mother, Maw Maw, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter Kay Starnes (Glenn) of China Grove, her brother Homer B. “Tom” Wagoner (Bert) of Albemarle and her grandchildren, Isaac, Nicholas and Zackery Starnes and her nieces and nephews; all of China Grove. Service: Her funeral will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home at 12:30 PM Monday, September 14 with her nephew, Pastor Scott Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends at Whitley's on Monday from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM prior to the funeral. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
and memorial con be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org.