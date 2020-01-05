Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faynell Crowe. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM Rock Grove United Methodist Church 1050 Rock Grove Church Road Salisbury , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Rock Grove United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Faynell Overcash Crowe, 100, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born July 21, 1919, in Rowan County to the late James Albert Sherrill Overcash and Carrie Bost Overcash. Mrs. Crowe attended Parks School and retired from Cannon Mills Plant 1. She was a member of Rock Grove United Methodist Church where she was active in all phases of the church. Mrs. Crowe was able to enjoy her 100th birthday party that was given by her family last July. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Crowe was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Crowe; her son, Gary Wayne Crowe; brother, Haywood Overcash; and sister, Beatrice Merritt. She is survived by her daughters, Revonda Crowe of Salisbury, Melba C. Cook and husband, Robin, of Woodstock, GA, Sherry C. Albright and husband, Bill, of Hickory; brother, Loy Overcash of Salisbury; sister, Janet Jordan of Concord; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family will greet friends and relatives from 1:00 to 1:45 PM on Monday, January 6, 2019, at Rock Grove United Methodist Church, 1050 Rock Grove Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM on Monday at Rock Grove United Methodist Church, conducted by Rev. Tommy Conder Burial will take place in Carolina Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Rock Grove United Methodist Church, 1048 Shuping Mill Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Crowe family. Online condolences may be made at

