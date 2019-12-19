Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felisa R. Guadian. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Felisa R. Guadian GARDEN CITY KS – Felisa R. Guadian, 98, of Garden City, Kansas died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at The Ranch House in Garden City. She was born July 10, 1921 in Garden City, the daughter of Esiquio & Maria (Alonzo) Rodriguez. Felisa has been a lifetime resident of Garden City where she attended Garden City schools. On Dec. 14, 1942, Felisa married Michael Guadian, Sr. in Garden City. A homemaker, she also worked as an education paraprofessional at St. Dominic School and as a bilingual paraprofessional at USD #457 for eleven years. Felisa was very active in the Garden City community. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, Altar Society, the GI Forum, VFW Auxiliary, Legion of Mary, served as a Girl Scout Leader and Co-Leader, and served as a Cub Scout Den Mother. Felisa also enjoyed volunteering her time at the Garden City Community College Information Desk, St. Catherine Hospital, Fry Eye Associates Information Desk, and served as a receptionist at the Finney County Senior Center. Felisa and Michael were the recipients of the 2019 Finney County Pioneers honor presented by the Finney County Historical Society at a recognition dinner held on April 27, 2019. She also enjoyed water color painting, dancing where she won several Jitterbug contests at the Holcomb Pavilion, reading, playing Bingo, gardening, watering her flowers, and feeding birds. Survivors include seven children Michael Guadian, Jr. & wife Sara of Garden City, Kansas, Rosemary Hall & husband Bill of Salisbury, NC, Anthony Guadian & wife Vickie of Arlington, Texas, Monica Cordova & husband Michael of Lawrence, KS, Patty Guadian of Lawrence, Kansas, Christopher Guadian & husband Robert Gruber of Atlanta, GA, and Melissa Chamberlain & husband Craig of Eudora, Kansas; twelve Grandchildren; twenty Great-Grandchildren; and two Great Great-Grandchildren. Felisa is preceded in death by her husband Michael Guadian, Sr. who died on Feb. 19, 2019. She is also preceded in death by her parents; a brother Frank Rodriguez; and six sisters Dolores King, Sue Rodriguez, Edna Rodriguez, Della Knight, Jessie Rodriguez, and Margaret Fira. Services and Visiation: A Vigil service and Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Garden City. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 also at St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. Warren Stecklein as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday all at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. Memorials: The family suggests memorials given to St. Catherine Hospice or to St. Dominic Catholic Church, both in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at

