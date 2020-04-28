Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floranne Clodfelter McDaniel. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Floranne Clodfelter McDaniel, of Kannapolis, passed away at her home in the company of loved ones on April 27, 2020. Floranne was born on September 4, 1934, in Iredell County, to Coite E. and Jessie Plyler Clodfelter. Floranne was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, C. Neil Clodfelter; and her son, Lt. Col. Mark L. McDaniel, Ret. (Pam). Floranne was a 1952 graduate of Landis High School, where she was secretary-treasurer of her class, and a member of the Beta Club. Floranne went on to graduate from King's Business College in Charlotte in 1953. On December 6, 1953, she married Donald Lewis McDaniel. She was a long-time member of North Kannapolis United Methodist Church, before and after being a member of Milford Hills United Methodist Church, Salisbury. She also sang in the choir at both churches. Floranne retired from the V.A. in Salisbury, after a thirty-five-year career with the V.A. She is survived by her husband, Donald, of the home; her brother, Caroll Clodfelter (Carolyn); her son, Maj. Mallory McDaniel, Ret. (Debbie); and grandsons, Marcus McDaniel (Jane), and Staff Sgt. Morgan McDaniel (Staff Sgt. Jess); Mark's wife, Pam; and grandsons, Dr. Matthew McDaniel (Dr. Lexie Riofrio), and Madison McDaniel; and great-grandsons, Maddox, Micah, and Mason. The family is grateful to the helpful caregivers of Central Carolina Home Care, and Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County. Service: A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2019, at Carolina Memorial Park in Concord conducted by Rev. Ron Hartman. Memorials may be sent to North Kannapolis United Methodist Church, 1307 N. Main St., Kannapolis, N.C. 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. McDaniel. Online condolences may be sent to

Floranne Clodfelter McDaniel, of Kannapolis, passed away at her home in the company of loved ones on April 27, 2020. Floranne was born on September 4, 1934, in Iredell County, to Coite E. and Jessie Plyler Clodfelter. Floranne was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, C. Neil Clodfelter; and her son, Lt. Col. Mark L. McDaniel, Ret. (Pam). Floranne was a 1952 graduate of Landis High School, where she was secretary-treasurer of her class, and a member of the Beta Club. Floranne went on to graduate from King's Business College in Charlotte in 1953. On December 6, 1953, she married Donald Lewis McDaniel. She was a long-time member of North Kannapolis United Methodist Church, before and after being a member of Milford Hills United Methodist Church, Salisbury. She also sang in the choir at both churches. Floranne retired from the V.A. in Salisbury, after a thirty-five-year career with the V.A. She is survived by her husband, Donald, of the home; her brother, Caroll Clodfelter (Carolyn); her son, Maj. Mallory McDaniel, Ret. (Debbie); and grandsons, Marcus McDaniel (Jane), and Staff Sgt. Morgan McDaniel (Staff Sgt. Jess); Mark's wife, Pam; and grandsons, Dr. Matthew McDaniel (Dr. Lexie Riofrio), and Madison McDaniel; and great-grandsons, Maddox, Micah, and Mason. The family is grateful to the helpful caregivers of Central Carolina Home Care, and Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County. Service: A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2019, at Carolina Memorial Park in Concord conducted by Rev. Ron Hartman. Memorials may be sent to North Kannapolis United Methodist Church, 1307 N. Main St., Kannapolis, N.C. 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. McDaniel. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close