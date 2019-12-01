Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Echerd. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM Lutheran Chapel Church Fellowship Hall Funeral service 11:00 AM Lutheran Chapel Church Burial Following Services West Lawn Memorial Park. Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Floyd Hubert Echerd, age 87, passed away after a period of declining health at his home on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Mr. Echerd was born on May 3, 1932 in Kannapolis and was the son of the late Foak Echerd and Euna Mays Echerd. He served his country in the US Air Force. Mr. Echerd was a member of Lutheran Chapel Church in China Grove. After graduating from Catawba College, he became an electrical engineer for Western Electric. After retirement, he got his contractor's license and enjoyed building and developing a few homes and properties. He loved to go snow skiing, deer hunting and being outdoors. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 68 years, Mary Frances “Frankie” Overcash Echerd; his son, Steven Echerd (Vicki), his daughter, Sharon Edwards (Mike); as well as grandchildren, Justin Echerd, Jaime McGeachey (Cory), Candice Caldwell (Logan) Patrick Edwards, and Cameron Ross Edwards (Ali). Also surviving him are his great-grandchildren, Jackson McGeachey, Callan McGeachey, Callie Caldwell, Ryleigh Edwards, Harvey Edwards, Stryker Edwards and Louis Edwards. Visitation and Service: Visitation will be on Monday Dec. 2, from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m., at Lutheran Chapel Church Fellowship Hall and Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m., in the sanctuary of Lutheran Chapel Church with Rev. Susan Bame and Rev. Tony Bradshaw, officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family of Mr. Echerd would like to thank nurses Angie from Trellis and Sonya from Bayada as well as his loving nurse Ashley from Dr. Goodman's office for the care that they gave their loved one during his illness. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Chapel Church, P.O. Box 152 China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Mr. Floyd Hubert Echerd, age 87, passed away after a period of declining health at his home on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Mr. Echerd was born on May 3, 1932 in Kannapolis and was the son of the late Foak Echerd and Euna Mays Echerd. He served his country in the US Air Force. Mr. Echerd was a member of Lutheran Chapel Church in China Grove. After graduating from Catawba College, he became an electrical engineer for Western Electric. After retirement, he got his contractor's license and enjoyed building and developing a few homes and properties. He loved to go snow skiing, deer hunting and being outdoors. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 68 years, Mary Frances “Frankie” Overcash Echerd; his son, Steven Echerd (Vicki), his daughter, Sharon Edwards (Mike); as well as grandchildren, Justin Echerd, Jaime McGeachey (Cory), Candice Caldwell (Logan) Patrick Edwards, and Cameron Ross Edwards (Ali). Also surviving him are his great-grandchildren, Jackson McGeachey, Callan McGeachey, Callie Caldwell, Ryleigh Edwards, Harvey Edwards, Stryker Edwards and Louis Edwards. Visitation and Service: Visitation will be on Monday Dec. 2, from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m., at Lutheran Chapel Church Fellowship Hall and Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m., in the sanctuary of Lutheran Chapel Church with Rev. Susan Bame and Rev. Tony Bradshaw, officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family of Mr. Echerd would like to thank nurses Angie from Trellis and Sonya from Bayada as well as his loving nurse Ashley from Dr. Goodman's office for the care that they gave their loved one during his illness. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Chapel Church, P.O. Box 152 China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close