Mr. Floyd Hubert Echerd, age 87, passed away after a period of declining health at his home on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Mr. Echerd was born on May 3, 1932 in Kannapolis and was the son of the late Foak Echerd and Euna Mays Echerd. He served his country in the US Air Force. Mr. Echerd was a member of Lutheran Chapel Church in China Grove. After graduating from Catawba College, he became an electrical engineer for Western Electric. After retirement, he got his contractor's license and enjoyed building and developing a few homes and properties. He loved to go snow skiing, deer hunting and being outdoors. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 68 years, Mary Frances “Frankie” Overcash Echerd; his son, Steven Echerd (Vicki), his daughter, Sharon Edwards (Mike); as well as grandchildren, Justin Echerd, Jaime McGeachey (Cory), Candice Caldwell (Logan) Patrick Edwards, and Cameron Ross Edwards (Ali). Also surviving him are his great-grandchildren, Jackson McGeachey, Callan McGeachey, Callie Caldwell, Ryleigh Edwards, Harvey Edwards, Stryker Edwards and Louis Edwards. Visitation and Service: Visitation will be on Monday Dec. 2, from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m., at Lutheran Chapel Church Fellowship Hall and Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m., in the sanctuary of Lutheran Chapel Church with Rev. Susan Bame and Rev. Tony Bradshaw, officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family of Mr. Echerd would like to thank nurses Angie from Trellis and Sonya from Bayada as well as his loving nurse Ashley from Dr. Goodman's office for the care that they gave their loved one during his illness. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Chapel Church, P.O. Box 152 China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 1, 2019