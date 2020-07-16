Floyd Lee Sechler, 97 of China Grove passed away after a long and healthy life, Monday July 13, 2020 at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center. He was born August 22, 1922 in Rowan County to the late Calvin and Carrie Fleming Sechler. Floyd was a Navy veteran serving during WWII as a gunner. He was a lifetime member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ. Floyd loved working in his garden and eating the fruits and vegetables he produced. Floyd also enjoyed surf fishing at the coast. Those left to cherish his memory, daughter, Judy Church (Bill) of Cornelius, son Gary Sechler of Kannapolis, brother, Hugh Sechler (Doris) of China Grove, three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Service: A family graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mt. Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery, Rev. Mark Burns will be officiating, military honors performed by the Navy. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Zion UCC (New Construction Fund) 1415 S. Main St. China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences maybe left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
