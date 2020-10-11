Floyd Monk Burton, 100 years old, went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife Dot on October 9, 2020. He and Dot were married for 70 years before her death in 2009. He was born on December 28, 1919 to the late Jesse Robert and Gladys Chunn Burton. Over 400 family and friends attended his 100th birthday celebration on December 29, 2019. Floyd was a loving husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle, and a true friend to many who will miss him dearly. He loved his family; serving as a caregiver for his wife for several years, never missing an activity that his children and grandchildren participated in: piano, dance recitals, cheerleading, and many, many ballgames. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially at his summer home on High Rock Lake where he enjoyed water skiing and teaching many to water ski. His love of traveling with friends and family took him to many countries and to all states in the United States. He and Dot enjoyed traveling with golfing friends. His 96th birthday was celebrated with his family in Disney World. He had an amazing long life full of love, laughter, and helping others; living every day to the fullest until his death. His positive attitude and sense of humor was an inspiration to all. Most of all, he loved being a grandfather and great grandfather to Drew, Bubba, Dansby, Raylan, Megan and Chris, but he was called “Papa” by many. He loved sports and was often seen at North Rowan, Catawba College athletic events and at Rowan County American Legion Baseball games. He was an avid Duke Blue Devil basketball fan and a member of the Iron Dukes. Floyd was a believer and supporter of education and has given over 100 educational scholarships to Salisbury and Rowan County deserving students. He and his wife established the Floyd Burton Scholarship at Baptist Children's Home, the Floyd and Dot Burton Scholarship at Catawba College, Floyd and Dot Burton Scholarship at Oxford Orphanage, and The Floyd and Dot Burton Fund for the Children at Oxford Orphanage where he also assisted with building tennis courts and a swimming pool. His legacy will live on through these students and these continuing scholarships and funds. Floyd was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Salisbury, where he was a member of the Whitehead Sunday School Class and served on the Board of Trustees for many years. He owned and operated Burton Furniture Company in Spencer for over 35 years. Floyd was a graduate of Spencer High School class of 1937, and a graduate of Salisbury Business College. He was a World War II Army Veteran receiving the World War II Service Medal, Bronze Service Star, and World War II Victory Medal. Through the years, he served on the Board of Directors of Security Bank & Trust Company, National Sportswriters & Sportscasters Association, Rowan Homes, Inc. ARC; Rowan Shrine Club, Oxford Orphanage and Catawba College Chiefs Club. He was a life time member of the Rowan Shrine Club and the Oasis Shrine Temple serving as District Shrine Ambassador for several years and as Chairman of the Shrine Hospital Committee for more than 15 years. He was a life time member of the Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post and served on the Rowan County American Legion Baseball committee for 15 years and assisted with the holiday parties for exceptional children for many years. He was an honorary life time member of the Spencer and Salisbury Jaycees. Served on the Board of Directors of the Holiday Caravan Parade for many years. He assisted with organizing and sponsoring the first Holiday Caravan Parade and served as Grand Marshall in 2013. Floyd truly valued his Masonic life and his Masonic brothers. He was a life time member of Andrew Masonic Lodge #576 where he served as Master in 1955 and organized the first Annual Brunswick Stew. He was also a life time member of Keller Memorial Lodge #657, Scotch Iredell Lodge #154, and Spencer Lodge #543. He received many Masonic awards during his 71 Masonic years, but his most coveted Masonic Award came in 2012 when Dewey R. Preslar, Jr. Grand Master of North Carolina Masons presented him North Carolina's highest Masonic honor, The Joseph Montford Medal Award. Floyd was so humbled by this award and always believed that Masonic work was about taking a good man and making him better. Several people have commented that the world would be a better place if there were more people like Floyd Burton. He always liked to check on everyone to make sure they were doing okay and he will be waiting on us when we reach our heavenly home. Family left to cherish his memories are daughters: Delores Morris (Johnny) of Spencer and Barbara “Bo” Monroe of Cornelius, NC. Grandchildren: Drew Morris Roseman (Chris) of Salisbury, Roger Burton “Bubba” Morris (Megan) of Salisbury. Great grandsons: Dansby Burton Morris and Raylan Boone Roseman and a number of nieces and nephews. Floyd was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy (Dot) McDaniel Burton; parents, Jesse Robert and Gladys Chunn Burton; brothers, William Robert Burton and R.E. Burton; sisters, Seydell Burton Nichols, Geneva Burton Anderson, and Dreama Burton Ridenhour. The family would like to give special thanks to: Dr. Brent Seifert for his compassionate medical care; Nurse Sue Benson for her love and friendship to both Dot & Floyd, Annette Rice for her special skills as his caregiver; Matthew Weaver for making him his “adopted” grandfather, visiting and singing to him and dedicating his 2020 Christmas CD to Floyd; Joann Denton, his personal hairdresser for many years; his many Masonic Brothers who cared so much for him; Gene Seaford for always being his “go to guy”; and Jeff Childress for his friendship and always making sure Floyd had a special seat and parking place at all Catawba College athletic events. The funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday (October 11) at First Baptist Church of Salisbury with Rev. Dr. Darren Lambert, Pastor, Rev. Dr. Kenneth Lance, and Rev. Brian Farmer Associate Pastor officiating. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park with Military Honors by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Masonic Rites will be conducted by the Andrew Jackson Lodge #576. In lieu of flowers donations in Floyd Burton's memory can be made to Shriners Children Hospital
, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29604; The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College St. Oxford, NC 27565; Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361; First Baptist Church of Salisbury, 223 N. Fulton St. Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Burton family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.