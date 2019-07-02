Floyd Vernon Haywood, 71, of Spencer passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Compass Healthcare in Spencer. Born in Cabarrus County on November 7, 1947, he was the son of the late Juanita Ervin Haywood and James V. Haywood. Mr. Haywood was a master carpenter and worked at Trexler and Haywood Construction Company. He was a loving dad, grandpa and brother. A friend to many, he loved the outdoors and his best days were spent on the water. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Haywood; step-brother, Yancey Lee Dudley and step-son, Gerry Lynn Livengood. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Robin Haywood Stamey; granddaughter, Katlyn Stamey Williams; brother, Doug Haywood (Belinda); sisters, Debbie Haywood Linker (Steve), Pat Haywood Walker (Bruce) and Donie Rena Haywood. Visitation: 6:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Trading Ford Baptist Church, 3600 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Service: 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Trading Ford Baptist Church with the Rev. Clyde Akers officiating. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 301 South Main Street, Suite 105, Salisbury,NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Haywood family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 2, 2019