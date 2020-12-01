Forest Eugene "Gene" Stoner, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. He was born July 7, 1935 in Salisbury, NC son of the late Arthur and Virginia Lyerly Stoner. Gene was a graduate of East Spencer High School. He was a life member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, a member and past president of John's Sunday school class, the Men's group, and he was a past council member. Gene was active in the Liberty Fire Department. Gene owned and operated Gene Stoner Grading and Hauling for over 51 years. For years Gene hauled rock from Martin Marietta Quarry in Woodleaf to residents and businesses in the western part of Rowan County, and to Chandler concrete in Salisbury, making many friends along the way. Gene loved farming and tending to his cows. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife of over 53 years, Edna Owens Stoner. Gene is survived by his son, Michael Stoner and wife Teresa of Salisbury; daughter, Pam Stoner Bullard and husband Graham of Cornelius; granddaughter, Brooke Stoner Greenwood and husband Austin of Greensboro; and Kenan Bullard; grandsons, Bryson Stoner and wife Shannon of Salisbury, Hayden Bullard, Colin Bullard; and sister, Vivian Spinkle. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Salisbury, NC, with Rev. Gary S Coble, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Matthews Lutheran Church Sanctuary Exterior Fund 9275 Bringle Ferry Road Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Stoner family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.