1/1
Forest Eugene Gene Stoner
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Forest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Forest Eugene "Gene" Stoner, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. He was born July 7, 1935 in Salisbury, NC son of the late Arthur and Virginia Lyerly Stoner. Gene was a graduate of East Spencer High School. He was a life member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, a member and past president of John's Sunday school class, the Men's group, and he was a past council member. Gene was active in the Liberty Fire Department. Gene owned and operated Gene Stoner Grading and Hauling for over 51 years. For years Gene hauled rock from Martin Marietta Quarry in Woodleaf to residents and businesses in the western part of Rowan County, and to Chandler concrete in Salisbury, making many friends along the way. Gene loved farming and tending to his cows. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife of over 53 years, Edna Owens Stoner. Gene is survived by his son, Michael Stoner and wife Teresa of Salisbury; daughter, Pam Stoner Bullard and husband Graham of Cornelius; granddaughter, Brooke Stoner Greenwood and husband Austin of Greensboro; and Kenan Bullard; grandsons, Bryson Stoner and wife Shannon of Salisbury, Hayden Bullard, Colin Bullard; and sister, Vivian Spinkle. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Salisbury, NC, with Rev. Gary S Coble, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Matthews Lutheran Church Sanctuary Exterior Fund 9275 Bringle Ferry Road Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Stoner family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Funeral service
03:00 PM
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Michael and family, So sorry for your loss. Gene and Edna were hard working people who cared about others along the way. You got the best qualities of both your parents. Praying for you all as you miss your Dad!
Laura Eagle
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved