Frances Campbell Williams, 94, of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home. Born June 23, 1926 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Fred Lee Campbell and Lottie Mae Steele Campbell. Mrs. Williams graduated from Cleveland High School and attended Mitchell College. She was formerly employed in the Payroll Department of Erwin Mills, Cooleemee and helped operated the family farm with her husband. Mrs. Williams had a real love for her family and a strong faith. She was a member of Woodleaf United Methodist Church and a former member of Cleveland United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday School for 50 years, and also taught at Bible School and Bible Studies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Justice Williams, Jr. on November 16, 2012 and a brother, Herbert Campbell. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Fred Williams and wife Mary Lou of Cleveland and Ruth Williams Brown and husband Lonnie of Salisbury; sister, Louise McLaurin of Spencer; grandchildren, Jennifer Brown, Jonathan Williams and wife Meredith, Anna Brown, and Devon Williams Jarvis and husband Andy; great-grandchildren, Chad Sells, Ashton Williams, Jackson Williams, Charlotte Williams and Reagan Jarvis. Service: Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private graveside service at Cleveland Town Cemetery with Rev. Mack Jarvis, minister of the First Baptist Church of Hudson officiating with her grandson, Jonathan Williams assisting in the service. The family would like to offer their heart-felt thanks to the caregivers for the very loyal and dedicated care given to “Ms. Frances”. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Woodleaf United Methodist Church, PO Box 299, Woodleaf, NC 27054 or Gideons International, Salisbury North Camp, PO Box 576, Salisbury, NC 28145-0576. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Williams family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.