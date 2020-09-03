Frances Fisher, 93, of Salisbury, went home to be with her Lord Aug. 30, 2020. Born March 31, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Lee & Amanda McDaniel. Frances was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, and was retired from Cartex Mills. She enjoyed fishing at Long Beach, gardening, and cooking and was never happier than when she was surrounded by her family. Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ralph Fisher and son, Jackie Fisher. She will forever be loved and remembered by son Monty Fisher (Sharon) of Faith; daughter Debbie Baker (Kenny) of China Grove; grandchildren Shelly Peeler, Ashley Fisher, Matthew Fisher, Kendal Zemanick (Rodney) and Maura Baker; and great- grandchildren Landon Overcash and Baby Zemanick. Graveside Service: 3:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park, Hwy. 601, Salisbury, NC 28144 with Rev. Susan Morris, Hospice Chaplain officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury, NC 28144. The family would like to thank Autumn Care of Salisbury and Novant Health Hospice for their loving kindness to our Mom. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Fisher family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
