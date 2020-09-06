1/2
Frances Koontz McGarity
1930 - 2020
Frances Koontz McGarity, 90, of Salisbury, NC passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center due to complications of COVID-19. She was born July 20, 1930 in Davie County to the late Adren Dorse Koontz and Susan Campbell Koontz. Mrs. McGarity was a graduate of Cool Springs High School in Iredell Co. She also graduated from Salisbury Business College. She worked as office manager and finance officer for Salisbury City Schools. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by her family. She gave generously of her time, energy and money to make their lives better. Frances was a talented cook. People would flock to her offerings at church covered dishes. Her favorite pastime was sewing. Her creations were many and varied: smocked dresses, jam shorts, curtains, casserole carriers, appliqued jumpers, and quilts. Her talents knew no bounds. Mrs. McGarity was a member of Franklin Baptist Church. She was a former member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was active in Sunday School, circle, and financial secretary. Surviving is her husband, George R. McGarity; daughter Doris M. Yost and husband Bob of Salisbury; brother, Oscar Koontz and wife Sara of Mocksville; grandchildren: Justin Yost and wife Talar of Farmingdale, NJ and Emily Currie and husband Paul of Charlotte; and great-grandchildren: Willa and Simon Yost and Porter and Bridget Currie. Service: A service will be held at a later date. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Franklin Baptist Church, 3810 US 601, Salisbury, NC 28147 or the Rowan Public Library Foundation, Frances McGarity Endowment, 201 West Fisher Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the McGarity family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
