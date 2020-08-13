Frances L. “Polly” Bost born March 3, 1926 in Salisbury, the fifth child of Eli Martin and Gertie Morgan Fesperman left her earthly home in Boone on August 11, 2020. Polly made Rockwell her home until 2019 when she moved to Boone to be near her family. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Rainey Gray, and husband Tony Gray of Boone; granddaughters Brandy Gray and husband Dave Bonanni of Boone and Kelly Gray and Lori Bolick of Charlotte. Great grandchildren Brett Aldridge of Fairbanks, AK and Holly Aldridge of Boone . One sister-in-law Rachel Fesperman of Salisbury and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Ralph J. Rainey and second husband Jay Speer Bost; brothers Oscar, William, Irvin, and Ray and sisters Edna Dry and Margie Voannon. Polly was a member of Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church and always enjoyed volunteering to make the homemade noodles along with fellow church members for the annual Fall Bazar. She also enjoyed her summer vegetable and flower gardens. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting and quilting. She completed quilts for her daughter, granddaughters, and great grandchildren. Service: A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, August 14th at 3:00 pm at Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church in Rockwell. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Raymond Schroeder. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church, 2410 Lower Stone Church Road, Rockwell, NC 28138 Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Bost family. Online condolees may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.