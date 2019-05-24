Frances Lee Moody 74, of Salisbury was born to Mary Mildred Peay Cureton and the late Andrew Lee Cureton in Lancaster, SC on February 12, 1945 went into eternal rest on Monday May 20, 2019 at Brian Center Cabarrus Concord, NC. She a was a member of Crown In Glory Lutheran Church and last employed as a packager with Stanback. She was preceded in death by her husband Jasper Moody, Sr. She is survived by her mother, sons; Jasper(Faith) Moody ,Charlotte,Darren(Wanda)Moody,Salisbury,brothers; Gary Cureton, Albermarle ,Angelo Cureton, Kannapolis, sisters; Roberta(Billy)Dinkins, Maryland, Barbara Covington, Kannapolis, 5 grandchildren, 4 great -grandchildren, nieces, nephews a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be Friday May 24, at 2:00 Crown In Glory Lutheran Church burial will follow in Memorial Park . Family will receive 1:00 - 2:00 at the church prior to service. Rowan Funeral Services is serving the Moody family.

