Frances Louise Corl Montgomery Mahanes, 91, died of complications related to COVID-19 on May 25, 2020, at Alston Brook Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lexington. She was born on July 16, 1928 in Rockwell to the late Roy David Miller and Mae Miller Corl Hattoway. She graduated from Rockwell High School and made a career of waitressing at Five Points Diner, Pope's Restaurant, and numerous other establishments throughout Rowan County. She also worked in Food Service at the Salisbury VA Medical Center, retiring in July 1990. Frances was of the Baptist faith, and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Rockwell. Frances is survived by her daughter Vicki Montgomery Reavis and husband Lonnie, of Salisbury; granddaughter Regina Reavis Eagle and husband David, of Gold Hill; and great-grandchildren Makayla and Grant Eagle. She is preceded in death by her husband Cecil Macon Mahanes, brothers B.W. Corl, H.C. Corl, Bo Corl, Hoey Corl, and sister Nell Corl Waggoner. Service: A private graveside service will be held for the family. Carolina Cremation Services is serving the family. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Mahanes family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on May 31, 2020.
