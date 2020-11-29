Frances Mary T. Trexler , 93, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her residence in Salisbury. She was born September 19, 1927 in Rowan County to the late Paul and Oma Gladys Eagle Trexler. Frances lived in Granite Quarry and Salisbury her entire life. She was an honor graduate of Granite Quarry High School and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Frances was a lifelong Lutheran, the first part of her life she was a member of Christiana Lutheran Church and the latter part a member of Wittenburg Lutheran Church. Between the two churches she served as a Sunday school teacher for 70 years, several terms on church council and choir member for 60 years. She was a retired Avon District Sales Manager and an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Salisbury Christian Women. For many years she gave her patriotic programs to various organizations, and also did fun programs as she took her audience down “memory lane.” Frances enjoyed many years of traveling to five of the seven continents; and was also known for her generous support of many charitable organizations especially her church and groups that helped children and veterans. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her spouse, Tommy Park Trexler and brother, B.C. Trexler. Frances is survived by her children, Sonja Frances Helms Taylor and significant other,Gary Russell of Gold Hill, Ronald Ralph Helms and wife Patti of Salisbury, Mary Anne Trexler Parrish and husband John of Salisbury, and Susan Trexler Myers and husband Wesley of Concord; ten grandchildren, Brad (Teresa) Taylor, Adriane (Mike) Morris, Dylan (Jessica) Helms, Garrett Helms, Kathryn Myers, Jacob Myers, Andrew Myers, Hayden Myers, Graham (Anna) Parrish, Tiffany (Dale) Waters; and 11 great-grandchildren. Arrangements: The family will greet friends and relatives on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at Wittenburg Lutheran Church, Granite Quarry, NC. The funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the Wittenberg Lutheran Church, Granite Quarry, NC, with Pastor Kyle Bates, officiating. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing if you plan to attend. Burial will take place in the Historic National Cemetery following the service. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Crystal Schwendinger, Brad Sellers, and Novant Hospice for their generous care. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Novant Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144 and Wittenburg Lutheran Church, PO Box 345, Granite Quarry, NC 28072. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Trexler family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.