Mrs. Frances Mildred Orland Milem, 96, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Concord Place in Concord. Mrs. Milem was born September 24, 1923 in the Bronx New York. She was a daughter of the late Joseph E. Orland, Sr. and Zeta Scott Orland. She was a veteran and served proudly in the Women's Army Corp division of the United States Army as a Medical Technician during World War II. Frances retired after 30 years employment from the Cannon Mills. She was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church, loved making quilts, taking care of all of her grandchildren and spending time with her large family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Ray Milem; a sister, Pat Jones; and a brother, Joe Orland. Mrs. Milem is survived by four children, James Ray “Jimmy” Milem and wife Karen, of China Grove, Jerry Wayne Milem and wife Shirley of Salisbury, Joseph “Joe” Allen Milem and wife Jackie of Kannapolis and Zeta Marie Pittman of Charlotte; 12 grandchildren; and a number of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 3:00 pm Sunday, July 26, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, Kannapolis. Rev. Stuart Bond will officiate. The church will also be live streaming the service via the First Presbyterian Church Kannapolis YouTube channel for those that cannot attend. Interment will be held at a later date at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials in her honor may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 201 Vance Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Milem.