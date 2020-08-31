Frances Todd
CHINA GROVE – Marla Frances Overcash Todd, 59, of China Grove, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Fran was born on January 24, 1961 in Iredell County to the late Demps Ray Overcash Sr. and Blondell Mabel Self Overcash, who survives. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tommy Todd, and her daughter, April Hursey Poteat.
Fran loved the Lord and her family above everything else. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter and especially her grandchildren. She was a caring person who always encouraged others.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Blondell Overcash; three brothers, Demps (Ajai) Overcash Jr., Randy (Ginger) Overcash, and Mark Overcash; step-son, Jay (Kim) Todd; grandchildren, Brennen (Brooklyn) Manus, Brayden Poteat, Brodie Poteat; step-grandchildren, Nate, Laken, Alex, Gabriel, and Trinity; and two nephews, Destry Overcash and Cameron Overcash.
Service: A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in the Annex Chapel of Whitley's Funeral Home with Rev. Demps Overcash officiating. The family will visit with friends after the service.
The family welcomes flowers, but prefers small garden dishes and baskets.
Please adhere to the state mandate and follow social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com