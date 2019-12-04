Mrs. Frances Greene Witkowski, 90, of Salisbury passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Autumn Care of Salisbury. Born April 7, 1929 in Rowan County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Dewitt Greene and the late Mabel Hodge Greene. She was educated in the Rowan County Schools. She and her husband owned and operated Steve's Barbeque in Spencer until 1972. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of America, Hudson-Miller-Tatum VFW Post, and Women of the Moose 1197, Spencer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen John Witkowski on Oct. 19, 2000; daughter, Gloria W. Johnson on April 22, 2005; brothers, William A. Greene, Joseph P. Greene; and a sister, Margaret G. Wansley. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Tim Witkowski and wife Paula of Spencer; daughter, Margaret W. Iddings and husband Philip of Salisbury; grandchildren, Paul Iddings (Angie), Brea I. Starland (Kevin), Marcus Stodard, Jennifer S. Misenheimer (Jamie) and Stacey W. Wood (Brook); seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 6, from 12 until 1:30 p.m., at Summersett Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., in the Summersett Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Spencer Women of the Moose, 1301 Elizabeth Ave., Spencer, NC 28159. Online condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Witkowski family at this time.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 4, 2019