Francis Yvonne Peters Allen, 89, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Novant Presbyterian Hospital in the Harris Hospice Unit. Yvonne was born on January 11, 1931 in High Point, NC to the late Henry Grady Woodfin Peters and Hattie Ulna Henderson Peters. Yvonne was a 1949 graduate of High Point High School, a 1965 graduate of UNC at Greensboro with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and English, and a 1989 graduate of ECPI in Greensboro with a Medical Specialist Degree. Yvonne worked as a Mathematics and English Teacher at West Montgomery High School in Mt. Gilead, where she was also the Head of Mathematics. She was also a Mathematics Teacher at Troy Junior High School, Key West High School, and Asheboro Junior High School during her teaching career. After her teaching career, Yvonne worked as a Receptionist and Transcriptionist at Touchstone Physical Therapy, Proactive Physical Therapy, and the office of Dr. R. Gordon Senter, all in Salisbury. When Yvonne wasn't busy working, she was a member of Troy Music Club, and she volunteered at many organizations, including Rufty Holmes Senior Center in the AARP Tax Aide program; Good Shepherd's Clinic and Data Entry; Rowan Helping Ministries in the food pantry and as a receptionist; at First Baptist Church in Salisbury where she was a member; and as a Guardian Ad Litem Advocate. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, James Howard Allen; and sister, Peggy Annette Peters Criminger. Yvonne is survived by her children, Jerry Gray Allen, Robert Grady Allen and wife Jean, Susan Allen Austin and husband Mark, Richard Lee Allen and wife Dr. Jean Williams Allen, and David Charles Allen; grandchildren, Dawn Bevan (Bob), Chris Allen, Sarah Allen, James Austin, Erin Austin, Drew Allen, Caitlin Allen, Nathan Sovern, Cassie Burwell, and Wendy Kelleher; great grandchildren, Emma Yvonne Allen, Dee Ann Bevan, Vera Emory Burwell, Shamara Kelleher, Princess Kelleher, Caleb Sovern, Joshua Sovern, Nathaniel Sovern, and Ava Sovern; great great grandson Kian Kelleher; and nieces and nephews Jane Criminger Long, Danny Criminger, and Betsy Criminger Lowery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Baptist Church in Salisbury, NC, exact date yet to be determined in late April. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rowan Helping Ministries, 226 N Long Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Allen family. Online condolences may be made at

