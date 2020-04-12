Mr. Frank Calvin Mishak, age 48 of China Grove, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Atrium Health – Main in Charlotte.
Frank was born in Rowan County and was the son of the late Conard and Shirley Troutman Mishak. He attended Rowan County Schools and spent his time working in the food service industry.
Frank was one of the kindest and most outgoing guys around. He was the ""ambassador"" of China Grove and visited almost daily the shops and stores in downtown China Grove. He never met a stranger and loved to strike up a conversation with anyone he met. Frank loved to watch movies at his home and had an extensive DVD collection to choose from. He touched so many lives with his kind words and gentle nature.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Donna Collins and Charlotte Harkey.
Service: Graveside service for Frank will be on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 3:00pm at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove.
Memorial: Kindly remember Frank with memorials in his honor to the Ronald McDonald House, 101 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27517.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Mishak.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 12, 2020