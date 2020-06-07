Mr. Frank Gibson Waring III, age 78 of Landis, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Frank was born February 19, 1942 in Shelby County, TN and was the son of the late Frank Gibson Waring, Jr. and Edna Stuart Waring. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served many years on the Church Council and then later a devoted member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Frank spent his career as a teacher and as an industrial engineer in cotton textiles. He was a teacher at Mt. Pleasant High School where he taught science and drivers education. He also taught at Hudson High School. He also worked for Superba Print Works as an industrial engineer. Frank spent 50 years as a Hamm Radio Operator and was a member of the Rowan County Amateur Radio Society where he served as trustee. He and family were servants to their community and avid volunteers at Main Street Ministries. Frank also was involved with Habitat for Humanity in Rowan County for over 15 years where he assisted in building homes for many families. He enjoyed woodworking and after his retirement, he loved traveling – he and Eugenia traveled the world with their dear friends and travel companions, Grant and Alice Ayers. Frank was a dear servant, a great family man who loved his family dearly. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Eugenia Shue Waring, who he met in 1961 at Lenoir-Rhyne College and married shortly thereafter. He also leaves behind his daughters, Lea E. Waring (Stephanie) of Raleigh and Laura E. Waring of Durham, along with his grandchildren Alexander Waring Gilmore of China Grove and Andrew Paul Mesnard of Raleigh. Also surviving him are his brothers, Kenneth Waring (Bobbie) of Nashville, NC and Fredrick Waring (Norma) of Waynesville, NC and his sisters, Margaret Holden (John) of Fernandina Beach, FL and Lee Marske of St. Augustine, FL. Service: A memorial service for Frank will be held at a later date. Memorials: The family has requested you kindly remember Frank with memorials in his honor to either WDAV Classical Public Radio at www.wdav.org; Habitat for Humanity of Rowan County, 1707 S. Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 or to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate-to-ada. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Waring.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 7, 2020.