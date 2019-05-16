Frankie Cook Lambert, age 89, of Kannapolis passed away peacefully on May 09, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury, NC. Frankie was the daughter of the late Henry and Martha Hutchins Cook. Frankie was one of eleven children and attended Graham High School in Graham, NC. Mrs. Lambert was trained in Washington DC to work at the Fontana Dam. She worked there for three years in the bake shop and cafeteria. She lived in Florida for a short time after her first husband's death in 1975. Mrs. Lambert owned a tobacco farm in the NC mountains. She sold the farm and moved to Cabarrus/Rowan County area where she went to work for Cannon Mills Plant eight where she met her second husband, Everette Lambert. Mrs. Lambert and her husband were members of Franklin Heights Baptist Church in Kannapolis, NC. She loved her church and especially the senior group, The Young At Heart, which she was very active until her health started failing her. She loved cooking and baking and taking it to homebound and nursing home people. She loved putting a smile on someone's face by telling tales from her life in the mountains. She was a dedicated member of the DAVA#96 at the VA hospital in Salisbury, NC. She believed in doing all she could to help disable veterans. Mrs. Lambert is preceded in death by her husbands, Geter Carringer and Everette Lambert and stepdaughter, Phyllis Rary Rinehardt. Those left to cherish her memories are stepson, Randy Yates of Robbinsville, NC, grandson, Chris Lambert of Kannapolis, three stepsons, Jimmy H. Lambert of Kannapolis, Jerry W. Lambert of Kannapolis, Steve Lambert of Myrtle Beach, SC, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Franklin Heights Baptist Church in Kannapolis on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:45 prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be sent to Franklin Heights Baptist Church's The Young At Heart, 2000 Lane Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 16, 2019