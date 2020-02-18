Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frankie Musselwhite Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frankie Lee Musselwhite Sr., 77, of China Grove, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Autumn Care of Salisbury. He was born Feb. 21, 1942 in China Grove, to the late Roy Musselwhite and Alma Lee Swink. Frankie graduated from China Grove High School in 1960 and later received an associates degree in electronics. He retired from Phillip Morris and also worked as a real estate investor. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing bluegrass music and was part of many local bands. He also taught himself to speak Spanish, French and German. In addition to his parents, Frankie was preceded in death by his step-father, Jack Baker; brothers, Jerry Musselwhite and Tommie Musselwhite; and sister-in-law, Mary Etta Musselwhite. Frankie is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kay Graham Musselwhite; children, Frankie Musselwhite Jr. (Susan Corriher) of China Grove and Rick Musselwhite and wife, Michelle of Salisbury; step-brother, Ralph Baker and wife, Julia of Salisbury; grandchildren, Lauren Musselwhite Horton and husband Jacob, Sarah Musselwhite, and Ricky Musselwhite; great-granddaughter, Abigail Horton; sisters-in-law, Jo Anne Perry and Sylvia Graham. Visitation and Service: The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, 1415 S. Main St. China Grove, NC 28023. A memorial service will begin at 12:30 p.m., following the visitation. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, 1415 S. Main St. China Grove, NC 28023. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Musselwhite family. Online condolences may be made at

