Franklin Bernard Clontz, 76, of China Grove, NC passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, September 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Clontz was born August 24, 1943 in Cabarrus County, to the late Homer and Mattie Clontz. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Shirley Patterson Clontz of the home; daughter Suzzane A. Clontz Munn and husband Warren; son Ritchie B. Clontz; step children Dale Christy and wife Valerie; Jill C. Wherry and Lily E. Cook; grandchildren Nicholas and Christopher Munn, Mary Catherine and Makenzie Clontz, and great grandaughter Evelyn Autumn Munn; step-grandchildren Grace and Caelyn Christy, and Cora and Clay Cook. Bernard proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from Family Dollar trucking in 2008. Bernard will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM - 3:45 PM , on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, officiated by Pastor Mike Wooldridge and Pastor Raymond Davis, with full military honors. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Clontz family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 22, 2019