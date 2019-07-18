Franklin Max Brown, 80, left his earthly body to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Liberty Lane Hopsice at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born August 27, 1938, to the late Clifford Alexander Brown and Edith Hope Basinger Brown, one of six children. Max graduated from Granite Quarry High School in 1956. He entered the U.S. Navy after graduation and served until 1960. He then worked at the VA Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. While working at the VA, he attended Salisbury Beauty School. After graduating Beauty School, he moved to Florida and worked with the world renowned hairdresser Otto of Viena. He later returned to Salisbury and opened his own beauty salon as well as Mr. Maxs Beauty Training Center. Max had to retire from the beauty business due to health issues. He was a member of Rock Grove United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sister, Patsy Story; brothers, James Ray, Bobby Curtis, and Stephen Joe Brown; nephews, Randy and Greg Story, Rick Spry, Phil and Gary Brown. Survivors include his companion, Bessis E. Hubbard; sister, Faye Bennett; sisters-in-law, Margaret Brown and Carole Brown; special nephews, Mike and Mitch Stirewalt and many other nieces and nephews; special friends, Phil and Jill Hudson, Beth Hubbard, and Fred Whirlow. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at Rock Grove United Methodist Church on Friday, July 19, 2019. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM in the church conducted by George Kluttz and Pastor Tommy Conder. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please make a contribution to the . Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the family of Mr. Brown. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 18, 2019