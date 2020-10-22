Franklin Roosevelt Theodore Krider 84, of Charlotte was born to the late John Henry and Edna Emerson Krider in Rowan County on January 28, 1936 passed away on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at his home. A 1956 graduate of Dunbar High School , he was employed as a fuel operator for Eastern Airlines, owned and operated Krider's Janitorial Services,and Carolina Transportation. He was a member of Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Baptist Church where he sang on the Men's Choir. He was preceded in death by his parents; son; Michael Krider, daughters; Pamela Krider West ,Karen Krider-Stinson , brothers; John Krider II, Thomas Krider and sister; Novella Krider. He leaves memories to his wife; Trena Dike-Krider of the home, sister; Elizabeth Ellison Wardlaw, stepdaughters; Trena Marie Falls, Marketta Alexander, five grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, a host of other relatives and friends. Service: Private Funeral Services will be Friday October 23, 12 Noon at Rowan Funeral Services Chapel, burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Public visitation will be Thursday 10:00- 5:30 p.m. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Krider family.



