Fred Eugene Basinger, 87, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born June 23, 1933 in Cabarrus County to the late William and Addie Rinehardt Basinger. Fred worked as a Supervisor for Cannon Mills for 35 years. He was a Korean War Veteran, he served in the 3rd Armored Tank Division. Lifetime member of Organ Lutheran Church he was active and served on Council and a past choir member. Fred enjoyed salt water fishing, woodworking and riding his Ford Tractor. He loved his time with his 3 grandsons. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by Sister, Martha B. Parker and Brother, Lee Basinger. Survived by his wife of 67 years, JoAnn Cox Basinger; Son, Ronald (Wanda) Basinger; Daughter, LuAnne (Eddie) Cress; Grandsons, Austin, Logan (girlfriend Taylor McCulloh) and Jordan and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitaiton: The family will greet friends on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Organ Lutheran Church, Salisbury. Service: The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Organ Lutheran Church, Salisbury, with Pastor Thomas Corbell officiating. Interment: Burial in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens following the service. Very special thanks to Taylor McCulloh for her care and love to PawPaw, special thanks to Novant Hospice nurses Kristen, Emily and Tiffany. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Basinger family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
